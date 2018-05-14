Limerick farmer fined €300 over his Effin cows’ dung

A county Limerick farmer has been convicted and fined €300 over his Effin cows’ dung.

A county Limerick farmer has been convicted and fined €300 over his Effin cows’ dung.

Patrick Fitzgibbon, aged 46, of Maiden Hall, Kilmallock pleaded not guilty to the offence of permitting dung/urine to be left on the Effin road.

The case was heard in the local court in January. It was adjourned for gardai and the defending solicitor, Brendan Gill, make written submissions to Judge Marian O’Leary. At the original hearing Garda Grace O’Sullivan said at 11.50am on November 3, 2016, she received a call that there was a traffic accident on the Effin Road.

“I saw a man standing beside a motorbike. There was damage to the right side of the bike. He said his name was Donal Sheedy and he was travelling from Effin to Charleville. He said he was familiar with the road and that there was an animal crossing on a section of the roadway. “He said he had been driving slower due to the rain and slowed again in anticipation of the crossing. He said when the front tyre went over the crossing, the motorbike went from underneath him. He said he was sore but didn’t require an ambulance,” said Garda O’Sullivan, who then checked the roadway.