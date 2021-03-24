Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Lidl says IFA claims over milk are defamatory, High Court hears

IFA president Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey. Expand

Close

IFA president Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey.

IFA president Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey.

IFA president Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Tim Healy

Lidl Ireland says allegations by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) that the supermarket chain has misled its customers and that its own brand milk is not Irish are untrue and defamatory, the High Court heard.

The German-owned chain claims that in recent weeks IFA has published adverts in the media that contain statements about Lidl, including that its milk is not Irish, that are extremely damaging to its business and its reputation.

It also claims that the untrue allegations contained in the adverts have been repeated by senior IFA figures in media interviews and on its own website.

Most Watched

Privacy