Licence freeze lifted as locals fundraise €180,000 to reopen Mountbellew Mart

Tim Healy

The High Court has lifted a temporary licence suspension and freezing order on the accounts of a Galway livestock mart which had a deficit in its client account of €180,000.

Last week, the Property Services Registration Authority (PSRA), which regulates and licenses the property sector, obtained the temporary orders against Mountbellew Mart from the President of the High Court, Mr Justice David Barniville.

