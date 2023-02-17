Licence freeze lifted as locals fundraise €180,000 to reopen Mountbellew Mart

The High Court has lifted a temporary licence suspension and freezing order on the accounts of a Galway livestock mart which had a deficit in its client account of €180,000.

Last week, the Property Services Registration Authority (PSRA), which regulates and licenses the property sector, obtained the temporary orders against Mountbellew Mart from the President of the High Court, Mr Justice David Barniville.

When the case returned before the judge on Thursday, the court heard the €180,000 client account deficit had been rectified following fundraising from contributors in the local community in the last week, which raised €183,000.

The licence suspension had led to the cancellation of sales last week and the mart was anxious to resume business and comply with undertakings sought by the PSRA, the court heard.

Nathy Dunleavy BL, for the Mountbellew Regional Co-operative Livestock Mart Society Ltd, said his client had fully cooperated with the PSRA’s requirements. The deficit had arisen from a historical debt dating back to 2011/12 and the PSRA accepted there was no question of mala fides on the part of the mart, he said.

Suspension

Hugh McDowell BL, for the PSRA, said his client was agreeable to the lifting of the suspension and to an adjournment for three months subject to certain undertakings being complied with by the mart.

These include that the mart will not dissipate the €183,000 now in the client account and the account will remain intact and there will be no deficits.

Details of the contributories to the €183,000 will be provided and they will have no claim out of the client account.

The mart is also to appoint an expert business consultant over its accounts and a new accountant acceptable to the PSRA and not from the previous firm which provided the PSRA with inaccurate accounts, counsel said.

The undertakings also provided that the mart would provide fortnightly reports to show compliance with the undertakings along with details of the accounts, he said.

Counsel said nothing the PSRA had agreed should be considered a concession in relation to any disciplinary process which may follow over the conduct which led to the suspension.