Leitrim group seeks to overturn licence to plant ‘dark and lifeless’ sitka spruce trees at Wardhouse

A Co Leitrim environmental group has issued High Court proceedings aimed at overturning a licence allowing the planting of 4.7 hectares of land with trees to include the “dark and lifeless” sitka spruce species.

The Save Leitrim Group (Save Leitrim Environmental and Biodiversity Group CLG) campaigns against what it believes to be “inappropriate afforestation” of predominantly non-native sitka spruce being planted in the county.

Its latest legal action seeks an order quashing the March 2021 decision of the Minister for Agriculture to grant the licence for a site of 4.73 hectares at Wardhouse, Co Leitrim, and the affirming decision of the Forestry Appeals Committee.

In documents put before the court, the group says the plantation will comprise some 3.54 hectares of sitka spruce or deciduous broadleaf, 0.69 hectares of other deciduous broadleaf and 0.5 hectares of biodiversity space.

In a sworn statement, the campaign group’s chairperson, Fianna Fáil councillor Justin Warnock, said the forestry is now a “hotly debated topic” in Leitrim. He said the county council has sought to adopt policies to ensure that local forestry is carried out in a way that is compatible with the interests and wishes of the people, but this is “repeatedly overridden by the Minister and the Forestry Appeals Committee which control the authorisation process”.

Mr Warnock said sitka spruce plantations provide poor habitat for wildlife and “loom on the landscape in a dark and foreboding manner which is unpleasant for people who have to live nearby”. He said the current forestry licensing system is having an “adverse impact” on the proper and sustainable development of the county, as set out in the local development plan.

Grounding its application, the Save Leitrim Group claims there was a failure to examine the cumulative effect of the project alongside other forestry ventures around Leitrim. It also claims the Minister’s decision is invalid because he allegedly considered irrelevant material and failed to give reasons for reaching his conclusions.

Both decisions are also alleged to be non-compliant with an article of the Habitats Directive, due to an alleged failure to objectively establish that the proposed project will not have significant effects on nearby special areas of conservation and special protection areas.

The group also seeks various declarations, including that the Minister and the committee erred in law in how they arrived at their decision and that a section of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 does not comply with European Union law.

Further, it is asking for a temporary stay on the issuance of the licence or, if already issued, that the recipients be restrained from carrying out the project.

When the action came before the High Court, Mr Justice Charles Meenan said he would be “very reluctant” to grant the temporary stay while only the applicant was represented in court. He ordered that the other parties be notified of the proceedings and adjourned the matter to a date later this month.

The group’s case is against the Minister for Agriculture; the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage; Ireland; The Attorney General and the Forestry Appeals Committee. Leitrim County Council, An Taisce and the licence recipients are notice parties.