A man found guilty of being involved in the “horrendous” aggravated burglary and robbery of an 81-year old farmer in north Co Dublin must wait to hear the outcome of an appeal against his conviction.

Lawyers for man found guilty of 'horrendous' burglary of farmer (81) say DNA on glove-tip not enough to prove guilt

Adam Marlowe (25) was convicted by a jury after his DNA profile was found on blue latex material found in the home of the elderly farmer who was beaten in his bedroom by three people wearing balaclavas. The material was described as the fingertip of a latex glove.

Marlowe, of Walkinstown Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin had pleaded not (NOT) guilty to aggravated burglary, robbery of €50 and assaulting Malachy Turley causing him harm at his home in rural north Co Dublin, on July 29, 2016.

He was found guilty on all counts by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court after less than one hour of deliberations and was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by Judge Melanie Greally on July 6, 2018.

Marlowe moved to appeal his conviction yesterday on grounds that the jury were invited to speculate and that the jury verdict was “perverse” or against the weight of the evidence.

His barrister, Vincent Heneghan SC, told the Court of Appeal that the only piece of evidence linking his client to the crime was the small piece of blue latex recovered from the sheets of the victim’s bed.

The court heard that 93% of the DNA found on the fingertip of the latex glove matched Marlowe’s DNA profile. There was a 7% contribution from the two other unknown persons. A forensic expert told the trial that one would expect the wearer of the glove to have left the “dominant contribution”.

Mr Heneghan told the Court of Appeal that there were no gloves found in the house and there was no evidence the raiders were wearing gloves. It was impossible to say when the DNA was deposited on the latex fingertip or whether Marlowe’s DNA was deposited before or after the other 7%.

There was “absolutely no other evidence whatsoever”, Mr Heneghan said, and the jury could have only speculated on its origin. Merely because DNA is found on an item with mixed profiles, did not mean it got to the scene of the crime by the person whose DNA it is, he submitted.

Counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, Antonia Boyle BL, said the piece of latex was found underneath the injured party’s duvet and there was evidence, from the injured party, that the raiders were “pulling the bed apart”.

Also on the injured party’s account, Ms Boyle said the raiders were wearing balaclavas “so they were kitted out for a burglary”.

She said the DNA evidence was “overwhelming”. The 93% contribution, which matched Marlowe’s DNA, was a “full DNA profile” while the other 7% was not sufficient to garner a profile.

Ms Boyle said the trial judge engaged with the evidence and felt it was sufficient for a properly directed jury to reach a verdict beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr Justice John Edwards, who sat with Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly, said the court would reserve its judgment.

Marlowe had 79 previous convictions. He was on bail for two district court offences and was also serving the suspended portion of a sentence imposed for violent disorder, at the time of the burglary.

His previous offences include theft, possession of knives, criminal damage, dangerous driving, use of a mobile phone in prison as well as drugs, road traffic and public order offences.

Mr Turley outlined in a victim impact statement that he suffered bruising to his legs, torso and arms and a deep cut to his hand which required five stitches. He said he had been “traumatised” for some months after the events and had increased security measures at his home.

He said his confidence and independence had been impacted and he described how it was hard to get back to the way things were.

“I was very lucky in life that everyone I met were good people until I met these three boys,” he said.

Judge Melanie Greally said the case had been contested on a very narrow basis but the jury were satisfied that Marlowe was one of the men involved and he was ultimately convicted on the basis of DNA evidence.

She said it was an “horrendous” offence against an 81-year-old man who was “isolated, vulnerable and defenceless”.

