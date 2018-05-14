Lawyer warned on conflict of interest after sheep dipping tank case

A barrister has been reprimanded for acting in a case where he ought to have known he had a conflict of interest.

The 2017 annual report of the Barristers' Professional Conduct Tribunal reveals the practitioner was advised about his conduct and forced to undergo ethics training.

However, the barrister has not be identified by the tribunal, whose hearings are held in private. According to the report, it received 36 complaints last year, up from 33 in 2016.

The report said one barrister was "admonished for his misconduct". The case in question is thought to be one relating to a land dispute, one of 10 case studies contained in the report. Complaints were not upheld in the other nine.