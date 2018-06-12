Landowners win right to challenge approval for cross-border electricity line

A group of landowners in Northern Ireland have secured High Court permission to challenge the approval of a £200m cross-border electricity line in Ireland.

A group of landowners in Northern Ireland have secured High Court permission to challenge the approval of a £200m cross-border electricity line in Ireland.

They were granted leave to seek a judicial review of the decision to give the green light to the north-south interconnector.

A judge held that an arguable case had been established on claims that a senior civil servant wrongly agreed to the scheme in the absence of a minister. Proceedings have now been put on hold until the Court of Appeal determines the legal power of permanent secretaries to take decisions without a functioning executive at Stormont.

Up to 6,000 people who own land or live along the proposed route of the pylons and lines are attempting to have the planning permission quashed. In January the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland announced it was giving the go-ahead for the Northern Ireland section of the overhead scheme between Tyrone and Meath.