Landowner jail risk as ESB seeks access to power lines

A landowner faces the prospect of being jailed for contempt over his alleged refusal to allow the ESB onto his lands to carry out urgent repairs to powerlines in Co Donegal.

Last month the ESB secured a High Court injunction requiring Patrick Gallagher to allow the applicant on his lands at Galdonagh Glebe, Manorcunningham, Co Donegal.

The ESB claims it needs to carry out urgent repair works on its existing Cullion/Newtown 10kv distribution line. It claims it needs to replace a rotten wooden transformer pole.

It claims that the pole is at risk of collapse and poses a serious risk of powers lines failing to the ground, and electrocution to anybody on Mr Gallagher's lands, adjoining lands or on a nearby roadway.

The ESB claims in High Court proceedings it has taken against Mr Gallagher that he has refused to facilitate access onto his lands, and has frustrated and threatened the ESB's staff.

It has been in contact with Mr Gallagher on many occasions since late March in an attempt to secure access.

As a result of its inability to do the repairs the ESB brought High Court action against Mr Gallagher.

Late last month it secured an injunction restraining Mr Gallagher, a lorry driver, from obstructing or preventing the ESB from entering his lands to do the repair work.

The matter returned before the Court when the ESB, represented by Stephen Dodd SC, said that Mr Gallagher has failed to comply with the High Court order.

Counsel said that despite the making of the injunction Mr Gallagher's lands were padlocked, and no access could be gained, when the ESB tried to carry out the repairs over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

When contacted Mr Gallagher said he would not provide the ESB with access.

Due to his failure to comply with the terms of the injunction Mr Gallagher is in contempt of court orders, counsel said.

Counsel said that with great reluctance the ESB was now seeking an order for his attachment, and possible committal to prison, unless he complies with the court's orders.

Ms Justice Siobhan Stack said she was prepared to grant the ESB permission to serve short notice of the contempt proceedings against the defendant.