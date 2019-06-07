LacPatrick Dairies fined for polluting waterway

Stock photo
Stock photo

LacPatrick Dairies (NI) Ltd pleaded guilty and was fined £2,500 plus £15 Offenders Levy at Coleraine Magistrates Court today for causing a polluting discharge to enter a waterway.

On 9 November 2017 Water Quality Inspectors (WQIs), acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) visited the LacPatrick Anaerobic Digester on the Creamery Road, Coleraine.

The Inspector examined an inspection chamber and discovered a flow of green coloured liquid, a strong odour of silage effluent was detected. In accordance with procedures a tripartite sample was collected.

A short time later the Inspectors and representative from LacPatrick AD examined the inspection chamber, the flow in the bottom of the chamber was visually clean with no detectable odour.

The Inspectors and representatives observed digestate actively discharging to a storm water gully. During further examinations, grey coloured liquid was observed flowing across the yard and discharging to a storm water gully.

The samples taken during this investigation confirmed that the discharges contained poisonous, noxious or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

€50m EU beef fund: Key details revealed of draft conditions
The fire service attended the scene.

Fermanagh farmer rescued after collapse while mixing slurry
Ongoing probe: Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s department was part of the operation that searched seven sites yesterday

Gardaí probe if unfit horsemeat processed here for export
CAB officers at a previous farm raid. Image: Gardai

Suspected horsemeat contamination: Garda criminal investigation unit carries out...

Rainfall three and a half times normal in the northwest - Silage work halted by...
Collecting silage in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

No indication of any 'stable summer weather' ahead - Met Éireann
A farmer drives his tractor in his field as he plants potatoes in Estourmel near Cambrai, France April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Record number of French farms convert to organic production


Top Stories

Fraud: Horses that were nearing the end of their lives or sick, and not fit for human consumption, may have entered the international food chain, gardaí believe. Stock photo

Margaret Donnelly: 'We must fight any threat to our hard-won reputation on...
Newly elected ICOS president Jerry Long, Drombane Co-operative & Dairy Society Ltd (left) with James O’Donnell, vice-president of ICOS who represents the National Co-operative Farm Relief Services pictured at the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society agm in Killenard, County Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey, no reproduction fee.

New ICOS President says 'complete imbalance in fortunes' between dairy and...
File photo

IBEC climate plan won't halt expansion, say dairy bosses
Tom Staunton with his pen of lambs at the Mayo Mule & Greyface Group sale in Ballinrobe Photo: Conor McKeown

Tom Staunton: Factories are shaving every last cent off lamb returns
Jimmy and Elizabeth Lennon from Moydrum, Athlone have raised over a 1,000 goats for the charity organization, Bóthar. Photo Kevin Byrne

Couple don't kid about with 1,000 goats for charity
John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

Farming faces 'massive challenges' on safety, warns Teagasc

Agricultural emissions set to grow by 4pc over next decade - EPA