Kerry farmer hit with fine over pollution of water
A Kerry farmer was fined €750 for failing to comply with an enforcement notice issued by Kerry County Council in 2016 to curb pollution emitting from his farm.
Noel Keane, Coolnanoonagh, Tarbert, was hit with the notice on December 20 of 2016 and pleaded guilty to the charge before Listowel District Court on Thursday.
Kerry County Council solicitor James Morris said the authority had not received any plan from Mr Keane showing how he would address the issue for good.
Solicitor Pa Daly said his client (58) had taken a number of steps, including reducing stock and commissioning a consultant to devise a plan to clean-up the farm operation.
As a result, the farm is more organised today, Mr Daly told Judge David Waters.
In an earlier hearing of the case The Kerryman reported that KCC solicitor Ger McSwiney told the court there had 'been a lot of difficulties with the area', adding that it was 'heavily polluted' as a result of operations on the farm.
Defence solicitor Pa Daly explained that the problems arose from the state of the farmyard with pollutants, apparently inadvertently on Mr Keane's part, getting into the local water course.
At the time Mr Keane, a bachelor with up to 150 head of cattle, was calling on the help of his neighbours to clean the yard.