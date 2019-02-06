Farm Ireland
Kerry farmer fined for polluting groundwater

Sinead Kelleher

A Lauragh farmer was convicted and fined €750 at Kenmare District Court for  failing to ensure that livestock manure and other effluent from silage and manure pits was stored properly to prevent run-off or seepage into ground water.

Timothy O'Shea of Garranes Lauragh was brought before the court following an inspection by Kerry County Council in March 2018.

In total Mr O'Shea faced three charges  under EU regulations governing good agriculture practise for protecting waters. The court heard that Mr O'Shea has since regulated the storage of such effluent 

The court that Mr O'Shea could be fined a maximum of €5,000 under the act.  

Aside from the fine he was also ordered to pay €400 costs to Kerry County Council.

