Kerry farmer fined €2,500 for breaching EU water rules

Sinead Kelleher

A NORTH Kerry farmer who allowed farm waste flow into the Moyvane River for years has been fined €2,500 for breaching EU regulations.

Despite several visits from Kerry County Council officials to the farm, no attempt was made to stop the soiled water entering the river, Listowel District Court was told.

Thomas Moore of Glanalappa East, Moyvane, was before the court charged with two charges related to allowing livestock manure, organic fertilisers or soiled water, from the farm, into the river in breach of EU regulations.

