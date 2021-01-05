Kerry farmer fined €2,500 for breaching EU water rules

A NORTH Kerry farmer who allowed farm waste flow into the Moyvane River for years has been fined €2,500 for breaching EU regulations.

Despite several visits from Kerry County Council officials to the farm, no attempt was made to stop the soiled water entering the river, Listowel District Court was told.

Thomas Moore of Glanalappa East, Moyvane, was before the court charged with two charges related to allowing livestock manure, organic fertilisers or soiled water, from the farm, into the river in breach of EU regulations.

The court heard that Mr Moore had a 2pc penalty on his farm imposed by the Department of Agriculture for the breaches, but failed to rectify the situation.

Mark O’Sullivan from Kerry County Council’s Environmental section told the court that he made a number of visits to the farm after receiving a complaint in January 2018.

When he visited again in November 2019, no progress had been made. According to Department of Agriculture records Mr Moore, who is a dairy and beef farmer, had 211 cattle in November 2019, the date the charges relate to. He now has 192 cows.

Mr O’Sullivan said that the soiled water from farm manure was going down a drain and from there into the Moyvane river.

Mr O’Sullivan said there has been some improvement from November 2019 to December 2019, but soiled water was continuing to flow into the watercourse. Solicitor for Mr Moore, Brendan Ahern, said that his client has never been in court.

He said Mr Moore’s mother had died and he was under pressure and had failed to carry out improvements but did intend to and does intend to now. “It is a wake-up call to be here,” said Mr Ahern.

Judge David Waters said the situation was not an accident with Mr Moore allowing soiled water flow into the river for a lengthy period of time.

“The difficulty is that two years after he was first approached he is still letting soiled water into the watercourse.”

Judge Waters said he would have preferred if Mr Moore used the money he forfeited from the Department of Agriculture or from the fines that he is facing to carry out improvements on the farm to prevent the situation.

“It is inexcusable to allow soiled water to continue into the river or watercourse continuously,” he said.