Wednesday 21 November 2018

Kerry farmer fined €1,500 in pollution case after failing to build slatted house

Court hears there was no progress in required works

FarmIreland Team

A North Kerry farmer has been convicted and fined €1,500 for repeatedly failing to comply with works he was directed to undertake by Kerry County Council in order to prevent slurry polluting ground waters.

John Michael O'Sullivan was 'given every single opportunity' to address the issue, Judge David Waters said at Listowel District Court on Thursday.

He had heard there was still no progress in the matter as of last week, The Kerryman reports.

The farmer had intended to both build a slatted unit he was directed to build by Kerry County Council and to 'sell out' his cattle but, as of last week, had not realised either intention, the Court heard.

He was prosecuted before the Court under section 12 of the Local Government (Water Pollution) Act 1977 having failed to comply with the terms of a notice dated on April 26 of last year.

Solicitor for the defence told the court that the farm was no longer posing a danger to the environment, with improvements having taken place in regard to the slurry present in the farmyard, however.

Kerry County Council Environmental Officer Mark O'Sullivan was asked by Judge Waters as to what steps were taken on the farm since May, when the farmer was last given an opportunity to address the matters.

"Nothing, Judge," Mr O'Sullivan replied.

John Michael O'Sullivan's solicitor asked if there were any more concerns about pollution, to which Mark O'Sullivan said that there were 'none he was aware of'.

The Court heard that financial pressures and 'atrocious weather' had prevented Mr O'Sullivan from carrying out the works.

Kerryman

