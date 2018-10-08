A North Kerry farmer charged with the murder of a neighbour using a teleporter agri-machine will go on trial in Tralee this week.

Kerry farmer charged with murder of neighbour 'using teleporter' to go on trial

Michael 'Mike' Ferris (62) with an address at Rattoo, Ballyduff is accused of murdering tillage farmer Anthony O'Mahony (74) of Ardoughter at Rattoo, Ballyduff, shortly before 9am on April 4, 2017.

Mr O'Mahony died from multiple trauma injuries after his vehicle was in collision with a teleporter agri-machine.

Though he lived around 3km away from Mr Ferris, on the other side of Ballyduff village, Mr O'Mahony farmed a holding located directly across the road from Mr Ferris' home.

Flowers at the scene where Mr O’Mahony lost his life in Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry Photo: Mark Condren

Mr Ferris' trial before the Central Criminal Court at Tralee Courthouse is due to commence on Tuesday, October 9. Mr Justice Michael White is due to preside over the trial.

The accused man has been in custody since his arrest on April 4, 2017.