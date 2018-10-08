Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 8 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Kerry farmer charged with murder of neighbour 'using teleporter' to go on trial

Michael Ferris (centre) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren
Michael Ferris (centre) who appeared at Tralee District Court in May 2017. Anthony O'Mahony (inset) Pic:Mark Condren
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

A North Kerry farmer charged with the murder of a neighbour using a teleporter agri-machine will go on trial in Tralee this week.

Michael 'Mike' Ferris (62) with an address at Rattoo, Ballyduff is accused of murdering tillage farmer Anthony O'Mahony (74) of Ardoughter at Rattoo, Ballyduff, shortly before 9am on April 4, 2017.

Mr O'Mahony died from multiple trauma injuries after his vehicle was in collision with a teleporter agri-machine.

Though he lived around 3km away from Mr Ferris, on the other side of Ballyduff village, Mr O'Mahony farmed a holding located directly across the road from Mr Ferris' home.

Flowers at the scene where Mr O’Mahony lost his life in Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry Photo: Mark Condren
Flowers at the scene where Mr O’Mahony lost his life in Rattoo, Ballyduff, Co Kerry Photo: Mark Condren

Mr Ferris' trial before the Central Criminal Court at Tralee Courthouse is due to commence on Tuesday, October 9. Mr Justice Michael White is due to preside over the trial.

The accused man has been in custody since his arrest on April 4, 2017.

Also Read

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

FBD boss Fiona Muldoon said Fairfax’s decision to cash out doesn’t represents a negative judgement on the Irish insurance market

Comment: Where now for FBD as Fairfax cashes out?
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is preparing to sign off of the Budget. (File photo)

Brexit and rural fears give Donohoe pause for thought on carbon levy
Michael Guinan on his farm near Tullamore. Photo: Damien Eagers

'The Department will have to bring in a feed voucher scheme this winter'
Organic vegetable and fruit grower Grace Maher

Grower returns must increase to ensure the expansion of our organic food...

Tommy Boland: Forage analysis essential when planning flock...
The land is divided into 11 fields by neat hedgerow

Déise views for €1.4m - Modern farmhouse with 107 acres and sea...
'The demand for fodder and forage has resulted in massively increased straw prices'

Analysis: This year’s extreme weather could lead to smarter approaches on...