KBC seeks injunction against Roscommon eviction family

KBC Bank is seeking an injunction against the family at the centre of the Co Roscommon eviction controversy.

The bank has initiated proceedings against Anthony McGann, his siblings David and Geraldine, and “persons unknown occupying premises at Falsk, Strokestown, Co Roscommon”.

The relief sought as part of the injunction application has yet to be disclosed, but it is thought likely the move is part of an effort by the bank to reassert its right to the property.

The McGanns were removed from the farm on December 11 last year after KBC secured a possession order from the High Court over a substantial debt owed by Anthony McGann.

A video of the eviction posted online showed distressing scenes as the occupants were wrestled by security men.

Five days later a large group of masked men descended on the property with baseball bats and attacked the security guards, three of whom ended up being hospitalised.

Several vehicles were set on fire and a dog had to be put down after sustaining injuries.

A number of arrests have been made by gardaí investigating the matter.