Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 8 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Judge's wife takes farmer to court over alleged trespass on land

(stock photo)

Court Reporter

The wife of a Circuit Court Judge has brought proceedings against a farmer for alleged trespass on what she claims is her property. 

Felicity O'Kelly, who is married to Judge Eugene O'Kelly, has brought High Court proceedings against John Brew of Tarmon, Kilkee, Co Clare. 

Mrs O'Kelly claims that Mr Brew, who disputes the ownership of a portion of the lands, has been trespassing on the site of a former creamery at Termon West, Kilkee Co Clare which she says she owns.

She claims he has left cattle on the disputed land, which have wandered onto the main road. 

She seeks various orders against Mr Brew including an injunction restraining him from trespassing or interfering with her property, which includes that he remove fencing and locks on the gates to her property. 

She also seeks an injunction requiring the defendant to remove any property including animals located on the lands. 

She also seeks  damages.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Tony O'Connor granted Mrs O'Kelly permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on Mr Brew. 

Also Read

The Judge, who granted permission on an ex parte (one side only represented) basis, adjourned the matter to later this month. 

Michael Howard SC, for Mrs O'Kelly, said that normally a case like this would be a matter for the Circuit Court.

However, as Judge O'Kelly sat on that division of the courts the action would have to be heard by the High Court. 

Counsel said that the site was purchased by the O'Kelly's some years ago. It is now in the sole name of Mrs O'Kelly.

An issue arose over a portion of the lands with Mr Brew. 

The O'Kelly's made efforts to sort out the dispute, counsel said. 

Mr Brew counsel said had put cattle on the land.  

Matters recently escalated when a lock was placed by Mr Brew on a gate of the lands, counsel said.    

Mrs O'Kelly did not want to come to court but  was left with no option, counsel said.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Stock picture

Arrest after man tries to steal tractor out of field
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

2/6/2018 Carrigallen Mart Lot Number 557 Weight 430K DOB 20/9/17 Breed Sex Bull Price €1170 Photo Brian Farrell

Fall-off in numbers driving a price rally at cattle marts
17/5/2018. Loughrea Sheep Mart Lot Number 186 Weight 48.5K Quantity 4 Type Lambs Price €146 Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers should not sell under-finished lambs
(stock photo)

Co-op manager stole €44,000 after getting into difficulty finishing dream...

Limerick men charged with burglary of home where 95-year-old man was...
Henry Corbally (left) and Martin Keane

'It's business as usual,' says new Glanbia chairman
Minister Michael Creed

Beef lobby ramps up pressure on Mercosur

Farm incomes facing potential €200m hit