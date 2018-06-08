Judge's wife takes farmer to court over alleged trespass on land

Felicity O'Kelly, who is married to Judge Eugene O'Kelly, has brought High Court proceedings against John Brew of Tarmon, Kilkee, Co Clare.

Mrs O'Kelly claims that Mr Brew, who disputes the ownership of a portion of the lands, has been trespassing on the site of a former creamery at Termon West, Kilkee Co Clare which she says she owns.

She claims he has left cattle on the disputed land, which have wandered onto the main road.