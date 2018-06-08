Judge's wife takes farmer to court over alleged trespass on land
The wife of a Circuit Court Judge has brought proceedings against a farmer for alleged trespass on what she claims is her property.
Felicity O'Kelly, who is married to Judge Eugene O'Kelly, has brought High Court proceedings against John Brew of Tarmon, Kilkee, Co Clare.
Mrs O'Kelly claims that Mr Brew, who disputes the ownership of a portion of the lands, has been trespassing on the site of a former creamery at Termon West, Kilkee Co Clare which she says she owns.
She claims he has left cattle on the disputed land, which have wandered onto the main road.
She seeks various orders against Mr Brew including an injunction restraining him from trespassing or interfering with her property, which includes that he remove fencing and locks on the gates to her property.
She also seeks an injunction requiring the defendant to remove any property including animals located on the lands.
She also seeks damages.
On Thursday, Mr Justice Tony O'Connor granted Mrs O'Kelly permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on Mr Brew.