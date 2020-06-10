Judge warns he will strike out charge against farmer over 'frustrating delays'  

A judge today warned he will strike out a criminal damage charge against a west Clare farmer who was arrested by Gardai the same day his mother was buried last month.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan issued the warning after expressing frustration over the failure to date by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to issue directions in the case.

John Morrissey (53) of Clonreddan, Cooraclare, is charged with causing criminal damage to a fuse box at the home of his brother, Tom Morrissey at Alva, Cooraclare on May 5th.

The Morrissey brothers’ mother was buried the same day and John Morrissey has been in custody since after being refused bail by Judge Durcan last month.

Sgt Louis Moloney told the court today that the file had been sent off by the Gardai to the DPP.

Judge Durcan stated: “I am not happy with this at all…I am giving you a week sergeant. I want this clarified. If it is not clarified by this day week, I am going to strike the charge out.

Judge Durcan stated that he had already ruled that he would hear the case in the district court.

Mr Morrissey - who appeared in court today via video link from prison- is facing a more serious charge of criminal damage where he is accused of causing significant structural damage to the disputed property.

In the second charge brought against John Morrissey, he is charged with “causing significant internal and external structural damage to the home/house of Mary Morrissey and Tom Morrissey at Alva, Cooraclare” on December 13th last.

As part of the single criminal damage charge, John Morrissey is also charged with damaging the contents of the home/house of Mary Morrissey and Tom Morrissey.

John Morrissy is accused of demolishing the external garage of the home “and damage to the septic tank of the property belonged to Mary Morrissey and Tom Morrissey”.

Solicitor for Mr Morrissey, Stiofån Fitzpatrick told the court today that because the two criminal damage charges are related to the same property, the DPP requested that a file from the Garda concerning the fuse box criminal damage charge.

Mr Fitzpatrick stated that the DPP has made no direction concerning the fuse box criminal damage charge and has directed that the criminal damage of the property from last December be heard in the circuit court.

When the first criminal damage charge concerning the fuse box came before the court last month, Mr Fitzpatrick told the court: “It is obvious that this is a family dispute and a family matter and there is a lot of tension and strong feeling in relation to that.”

He stated: “My client believes that this isn’t the property of his brother who is the complainant and he believes that this will be borne out in time when the estate is dealt with.”

Mr Fitzpatrick stated that the property is owned by Mr Morrissey’s late mother.

He stated: “We don’t know who that property has been passed onto. There is no information in relation to that.”

Mr Fitzpatrick stated that John Morrissey farms all of the land surrounding the house.

Judge Durcan further remanded Mr Morrissey in custody to appear before the court next Wednesday, June 17th via video link.

