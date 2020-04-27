Judge told he is well qualified to hear 'infertile bull' case

A solicitor told a judge that he is well qualified to hear a contested 'infertile bull' case as he has "an understanding of the birds and bees and how cattle operate".

At Ennis District Court, solicitor Daragh Hassett told Judge Patrick Durcan that at the moment "the case can't be settled and is a runner".

In the alleged breach of contract case, Mark O'Rourke of Ballyea, Ennistymon is suing Noel Considine of Ballyconnone, Lisdoonvarna concerning the alleged infertile bull.

Mr Hassett, representing Mr Considine, told Judge Durcan that "it is a 'crush' case and the plaintiff alleged that the bull is infertile".

A crush case is where a cow gets put into a cattle crush and is artificially inseminated.

There are to be six witnesses in the case, which is expected to take half a day.

Mr Hassett told Judge Durcan that he would be well qualified to hear the case when it goes to hearing.

Judge Durcan replied: "I don't know quite what you mean by that."

Rural background

Mr Hassett then told the Mayo native: "Judge, you come from a rural background. You have an understanding as to the birds and the bees and cattle and how they operate."

Judge Durcan said a vet had previously informed him of a fertility method for cattle that was "effective, but not obvious".

The case had been listed for hearing for May 8, but as a result of the Covid 19 restrictions on district court business, Judge Durcan has adjourned it to October 9.

After being told the nature of the case at a previous hearing, Judge Durcan quipped: "By the time I've heard everything on this, I will be saying a lot of bull".

Indo Farming