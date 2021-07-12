Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Judge tells neighbours 'life is too short for disagreements' after jury clears man of assault over boundary row

EYEFUL: Shoppers and children left stunned after man allegedly exposed himself in busy store. Expand

Close

EYEFUL: Shoppers and children left stunned after man allegedly exposed himself in busy store.

EYEFUL: Shoppers and children left stunned after man allegedly exposed himself in busy store.

EYEFUL: Shoppers and children left stunned after man allegedly exposed himself in busy store.

Gordon Deegan

A judge has told two neighbours involved in a boundary row that “life is too short for neighbours to be having disagreements”.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan stated that he hopes "that some of the issues between you can be resolved".

Judge O’Callaghan made his comments after a jury unanimously delivered a ’not guilty’ verdict in the case of Rory Murphy (46) who was accused of assault causing harm of his 71 year old neighbour, John Fisher on January 15, 2019 at Clifden outside the Burren village of Corofin.

Most Watched

Privacy