Judge tells neighbours 'life is too short for disagreements' after jury clears man of assault over boundary row

A judge has told two neighbours involved in a boundary row that “life is too short for neighbours to be having disagreements”.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan stated that he hopes "that some of the issues between you can be resolved".

Judge O’Callaghan made his comments after a jury unanimously delivered a ’not guilty’ verdict in the case of Rory Murphy (46) who was accused of assault causing harm of his 71 year old neighbour, John Fisher on January 15, 2019 at Clifden outside the Burren village of Corofin.

At the end of the two day trial, Judge O’Callaghan told Mr Murphy: “You came to court an innocent man and you leave this court today an innocent man.”

In a voluntary interview with Gardai, Mr Murphy did admit head-butting Mr Fisher at the boundary site but stated that this was in self defence after Mr Fisher hit him with a hammer across the head.

Mr Murphy of Clifden, Corofin, told Gardai in the interview that he struck Mr Fisher with a head-butt “because I had to do something because I was in fear of my life”.

In his closing speech to the jury, counsel for Mr Murphy, Pat Whyms BL stated: "Certainly if someone attacks you with a hammer, you are entitled to defend yourself.”

Mr Whyms stated that Mr Fisher’s account of the altercation “is preposterous”.

He stated that Mr Fisher's evidence "was absolute poppycock and just ridiculous".

In his interview with Gardai, Mr Murphy denied saying to Mr Fisher that he was "a dirty English b**t***’ and also denied threatening to kill him.

Mr Whyms stated that on the day, Mr Fisher’s act of erecting the fence was an attempt to obstruct the Murphys from accessing lands that in their minds they are entitled to access.

"They were not happy about that and wanted to confront Mr Fisher about it.” He also stated that the evidence provided by Mr Fisher in the case "was a mix of the bizarre and the downright false”.

Mr Whyms said that Mr Fisher some time after the altercation "admitted to hitting himself on the head with a hammer to see what it was like”.

Mr Whyms described this is as “bonkers" and “ludicrous nonsense”.

A native of Leicester and living at Clifden, Corofin for the past 25 years, Mr Fisher said because he was terrified and in fear of his life he hit Mr Murphy on the head three times with the hammer while Mr Murphy was on top of him.

"It was not as hard as I could have - it was just ’tap, tap, tap’.” Mr Fisher said that the taps were ‘gentle - I didn’t want to hurt him”.

Mr Fisher said that he was blood coming from Mr Murphy. The row was defused after Mr Fisher handed the hammer to Mr Murphy’s wife.