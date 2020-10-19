Judge tells farmer ‘you treat your cows better than your children’

A judge has told a farmer, who is in arrears on maintenance payments for his two children, that he cares more about his cattle than his children.

At the family law court in Ennis, Judge Mary Larkin told the farmer that she would jail him if he doesn’t pay up the €2,150 in arrears for his two children by Christmas.

She told the man: “You better be up to date or otherwise you can expect to go to jail on December 17.

“I bet you feed your cows grass every day? How are your children going to get fed every day? You can’t treat your cows better than your children. That is what you are doing,” she added.

In response, the farmer said: “I am not treating the cattle better than I do the children.”

Judge Larkin told him: “You are not complying with your obligations before this court. I will send you to jail like that if you are not up to date in your payments by Christmas and it will be a nice happy place to spend the Christmas.”

She told the man that he has to pay all of the arrears before Christmas.

“I don’t care how you come up with it - whether you sell land or stock - as far as I’m concerned, you should have sold stock before now.

“She can’t sit around with the children waiting for your cows to grow or whatever you do with them,” said the judge referring to the man’s estranged partner.

“Your children have to be provided for and you have to run your life and run your farm so that you can pay on your obligations.”

Colum Doherty, solicitor for the father, told the court his client was due Area Aid and Single Farm grant payments totalling around €1,800 from the Department of Agriculture and these monies would be forwarded on to the man’s estranged partner to cut back on the arrears.

Mr Doherty said that the €75 in maintenance will be made by his client going forward each week.

He explained that the Single Farm Payment is €1,200 and the Area Aid payment is at around €600.

Mr Doherty told a previous court hearing into the case that his client was in the process of selling some 17.5 acres of land from his overall land holding.

The farmer told the judge that he is on Farm Assist payments of €159.

Judge Larkin stated the suckler cows and calves owned by the farmer are worth €8,400 “and you’re sitting at home on €8,400 and what are your kids going to eat? Air? She has no money to take care of your children”.

The farmer also said he receives an annual forestry payment of around €5,200 and had paid a substantial amount from that towards the maintenance arrears earlier this year.

“I am trying to provide as much as I can,” he said.

However Judge Larkin told the farmer: “No you’re not. You receive around €18,404 per annum in various payments. If you wanted to pay the maintenance you would.”

She adjourned the case to December 17 next.

