Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 28 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Judge tells farmer 'hold no grudge' in Trump-style wall dispute

Stock image
Stock image

Gordan Deegan

A judge has told a south Galway farmer not to hold any grudge against his neighbouring farmer in a ‘Trump-style’ wall dispute.

At Gort District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan told farmer, Brian Gill (37): “Hold no grudge in your heart against your neighbour because if you do hold a grudge, your heart is the one that will be damaged and your relationships will be damaged the deeper you hold your grudge.”

Judge Durcan made his comment after hearing that there is only one hour’s work left for Mr Gill to do in tidying up his work on his section of wall that divides land between himself and neighbouring farmer, Brian Murphy.

In court last month, Judge Durcan  compared the row between one-time friends, Mr Gill of Cahermore, Kinvara and Brian Murphy (38) to the ongoing row over the ‘Trump Wall’ in the US.

Judge Durcan said that President Trump is dividing the world all over a wall “and we now have this Great Wall of Cahermore that I’m sure is dividing a village”.

Last month, accompanied by solicitors for the two men and four Gardai, Judge Durcan borrowed Garda-issue wellies to inspect progress on the wall in a mucky field at Cahermore after making the 10 mile journey from Gort District Court.

Last year, Judge Durcan warned Mr Gill that he faced jail if he didn’t finish his part of the wall and both farmers have completed their part of the 3km long wall dividing their lands.

Mr Gill made the undertaking to complete the wall arising from the State charging him with the assault of his neighbour, Brian Murphy on November 22, 2016.

Also Read

In court today, Judge Durcan struck out the assault charge against Mr Gill stating “I am not convicting anyone of anything.”

Judge Durcan appealed to all parties “to get over this. Get on with life”.

The court has already heard that there is ‘bad-blood’ between the neighbours and solicitor for Mr Murphy, Olivia Lynch told the court today: “Going forward it is hoped that all parties would stay from each other and whatever work they have to do on their own lands is done without interference.”

Mr Murphy wasn’t in court today and addressing Mr Gill, Judge Durcan said: “I hope when the two Brians grow into the old age that the one who becomes infirm first would be assisted by the one who becomes infirm later."

He added: “I hope that when one of the parties wins the Lottery or enjoys good fortune that the other would be open enough to congratulate him.”

Judge Durcan said: “You need your neighbours. Everyone needs one another in a rural community. It is all about getting on with people. I think the parties have recently behaved well in this case.

He added: “I expect Mr Gill that you will rise to the standard that I am trying to bring this to. Get this job done and move on with it."

In December at Ennis District Court, Mr Gill pleaded guilty to a separate public order charge involving Mr Murphy on November 24 last.

The court was told that Mr Murphy alleged that Brian Gill shouted abuse at him on November 24th and shouted at him “come over here, you f**kin tinker’.”

Judge Durcan said today that he would adjourn this case generally with the liberty to re-enter.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

FBD CEO Fiona Muldoon

FBD fears farmers will drop insurance cover due to Brexit cash-flow...
Stock image: PA

'It's irresponsible and potentially very damaging to question the effectiveness...
Talks: Tánaiste Simon Coveney with British Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington at a meeting of the British-Irish Inter- Governmental Conference in Dublin. PHOTO: JULIEN BEHAL

'We're not planning a beef trade war with Ireland' - UK government
Wanting out: Pro-Brexit activists demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in central London. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

FBD fears farmers will drop insurance cover due to Brexit cash-flow...
Arla is headquartered in Denmark.

Arla farmers vote to pay themselves entire net profits of €290m
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US farm debt up to 1980s levels at $409 billion: agriculture secretary
Probe: Gardaí at the house at Strokestown. Photo: Brian Farrell

Farmer owner of Roscommon eviction house to bring case against KBC Bank


Top Stories

REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Gerry Giggins: British farmers still believe that Brexit will work in their favour
Sean Molloy, Glanbia, farm manager Colm O'Flaherty, John Kealy, Glanbia, Richard Thomson-Moore, and Martin Keane, Glanbia chairman. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Tipperary grower scoops top grain supplier award with Glanbia Ireland
According to the veterinary text book, a cow should calve two to five hours from the moment the water bag is seen

Subclinical milk fever is the main factor behind rise in slow calving
50pc of Irish beef exports go to the UK, and 75pc of beef imported into the UK in November was from Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

UK retail beef sales stagnant over key Christmas period
Farmers support weed wiping initiative in Seagahan catchment.

Free weed-wiping service deemed great success in Northern Ireland
Castlerea Mart. Lot Number 72D. Weight 490Kg. DOB 24/11/17. Heifer. CHX. Price €1140. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories offer hope as beef quotes inch upwards
Elphin Mart Special Heifer Sale. Lot Number 89A Overall winner Store. Weight 590Kg DOB 3/4/17. Heifer. Breed CH. Price €1535 Photo Brian Farrell

Spring has turned into a prefect storm for sellers