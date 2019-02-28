Judge tells farmer 'hold no grudge' in Trump-style wall dispute

A judge has told a south Galway farmer not to hold any grudge against his neighbouring farmer in a ‘Trump-style’ wall dispute.

A judge has told a south Galway farmer not to hold any grudge against his neighbouring farmer in a ‘Trump-style’ wall dispute.

At Gort District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan told farmer, Brian Gill (37): “Hold no grudge in your heart against your neighbour because if you do hold a grudge, your heart is the one that will be damaged and your relationships will be damaged the deeper you hold your grudge.”

Judge Durcan made his comment after hearing that there is only one hour’s work left for Mr Gill to do in tidying up his work on his section of wall that divides land between himself and neighbouring farmer, Brian Murphy.

In court last month, Judge Durcan compared the row between one-time friends, Mr Gill of Cahermore, Kinvara and Brian Murphy (38) to the ongoing row over the ‘Trump Wall’ in the US.

Judge Durcan said that President Trump is dividing the world all over a wall “and we now have this Great Wall of Cahermore that I’m sure is dividing a village”.

Last month, accompanied by solicitors for the two men and four Gardai, Judge Durcan borrowed Garda-issue wellies to inspect progress on the wall in a mucky field at Cahermore after making the 10 mile journey from Gort District Court.

Last year, Judge Durcan warned Mr Gill that he faced jail if he didn’t finish his part of the wall and both farmers have completed their part of the 3km long wall dividing their lands.

Mr Gill made the undertaking to complete the wall arising from the State charging him with the assault of his neighbour, Brian Murphy on November 22, 2016.