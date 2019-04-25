A judge has told a north Clare farmer that if he hasn’t removed by tomorrow 14 ewes and their lambs from a one and a half acre field owned by his brother, he will be sending him to jail.

Judge tells farmer 'get rid of your ewes in 24 hours or 'ewer' going to jail'

At Ennis District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan told the 51 year old Co Clare farmer in relation to the sheep, “I don't care where they go - if they are not gone, you are going to jail".

He told the farmer: “You must have every ewe and lamb removed from the lands by tomorrow. If they are not removed you are going down to Limerick prison."

Judge Durcan told the man that he must also have the ownership cards of the 29 cattle currently located in the field at Gort District Court on Thursday.

Judge Durcan told the farmer that if didn’t have all of the ownership cards, he would be revoking the man’s bail and would be sending him to Limerick prison.

The man is before the court after breaching a barring order concerning his brother by entering his brother’s property on March 21st and as the case relates to a domestic violence order, the names of the parties can’t be disclosed.

The farmer has pleaded guilty to breaching the barring order and Sgt Aiden Lonergan of Ennis Garda Station said that an undertaking was given in court two weeks ago that all animals would be removed by the farmer within seven days.

Garda Lorraine Higgins told the court today that following an inspection of the lands at 10am all animals were still in situ.