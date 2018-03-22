Judge tells DPP 'to get on her bicycle' re directions for four alleged burglars of rural farmhouse

FarmIreland.ie

A judge has told a senior Garda to tell the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Claire Loftus “to get her on bicycle” concerning directions for four alleged burglars.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/courts/judge-tells-dpp-to-get-on-her-bicycle-re-directions-for-four-alleged-burglars-of-rural-farmhouse-36731608.html

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/article36070824.ece/ebc59/AUTOCROP/h342/court.jpg