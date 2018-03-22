Judge tells DPP 'to get on her bicycle' re directions for four alleged burglars of rural farmhouse
A judge has told a senior Garda to tell the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Claire Loftus “to get her on bicycle” concerning directions for four alleged burglars.
At Ennis District Court yesterday (weds), Insp Tom Kennedy sought a further adjournment in the case against the four alleged burglars of a rural Co Clare farmhouse where a 95 year old man was asleep last January.
Initially, two of the four were refused bail in the district court but all four appeared in court on bail yesterday.
Insp Kennedy sought the adjournment for the DPP to make directions in the case.
In response, Judge Patrick Durcan told Insp Kennedy: “Tell the DPP to get on her bicycle.”
Insp Kennedy said that the cases in respect of all four could be adjourned to Ennis District Court to April 25th.
In the case, three members of the one family and a fourth man are charged with the burglary of the O’Connor home at Tiermaclane last January.
In the case, Paul Kiely (30) of Glencairn, Dooradadoyle, Limerick, Patrick Woodland (43) and Edward Woodland (18) of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, along with John Woodland (38) of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Avenue, Limerick are charged with burglary.