Judge says she is not going to criminalise four respectable Clare farmers over right of way row

Gordon Deegan

A judge has stated that she is not going to criminalise four respectable north Clare farmers involved in a row over a right of way in Belharbour in the Burren.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Mary Larkin told the four men that “you can't be pushing and shoving and rowing about a right of way. I am happy for the circuit court to resolve the right of way matter”.

