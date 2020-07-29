Judge pleads with brothers in law to show common sense in boundary dispute

A judge has pleaded with two brothers in law engaged in a land boundary dispute to show common sense in having the row resolved.

At Gort District Court, Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment after stating there “is something simmering” in the dispute between the parties.



Judge Durcan stated: “I would plead with the parties concerned to have a little bit of common sense in this.”

Solicitor for the alleged victim of an assault, Damien O’Neill, William Cahir replied ‘yes’ when asked by Judge Durcan if he had a ‘bad feeling’ concerning the dispute. Judge Durcan warned brothers in law, neighbours and businessmen, John Grealish and Damien O’Neill that they will waste a lot of money and time engaging lawyers and engineers if a resolution can’t be found. In the case, John Grealish (50) and his son, Jason (29) both of Hawk Hill, Gort are facing a charge of common assault on Mr O’Neill at Hawk Hill Gort on February 23rd 2019. The two Grealishs- who operate a family fuel business at the address - are contesting the charge and solicitor for Jason Grealish, Olivia Lynch previously told the court that her client was trying to act as peace maker on the day. Judge Durcan stated: “All parties should be warned of the interests of good neighbourly relations so that there isn’t another flare up.” Mr Cahir stated that one part of the boundary remains contentious. Mr Cahir stated that how John Grealish responds to planning enforcement action being taken by Galway Co Council “is possibly more fundamental to Mr O’Neill than the boundary issue”. Mr Cahir stated: “There are a lot of points of contention and there is no point settling just one point with others remaining.” However, solicitor for John Grealish, John Nash stated that there is only one contentious matter relating to the boundary and that can be resolved. Mr Nash told the court that he knows nothing about any enforcement action being taken by Galway County Council against his client. The site at the centre of the dispute is located four miles out of Gort and Judge Durcan adjourned the case to September 24th for mention.