Judge orders farmer to appear for alleged contempt

A judge has ordered a farmer to appear before the High Court next week over his refusal to comply with an order to vacate 50 acres of land he owns.

A judge has ordered a farmer to appear before the High Court next week over his refusal to comply with an order to vacate 50 acres of land he owns.

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds said she was "satisfied beyond reasonable doubt" Tom Morrin is in breach of orders made against him by the High Court in July 2017.

Those orders direct him to surrender vacant possession and to remove all machinery and livestock from 50 acres at Caragh, Naas Co Kildare, over which a receiver was appointed.

He has also failed to comply with an order to cease interfering with agents of the receiver, Tom Kavanagh of Deloitte Ireland.

The judge also dismissed applications by Mr Morrin, of Poplar Square, Naas, Co Kildare, to have the receiver's case thrown out, on the grounds it was frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of process.

The Judge further dismissed Mr Morrin's bid for an order preventing Mr Kavanagh's and his agents from trespassing on his property.

Mr Kavanagh was appointed as receiver over the lands in 2013 by Bank of Scotland Ireland arising out of a mortgage agreement alleged entered into between it an Mr Morrin in 2006.

The loan was subsequently acquired by Pentire DAC.