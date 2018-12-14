Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 14 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Judge orders farmer to appeal for alleged contempt

Stock photo
Stock photo

Tim Healy

A judge has ordered a farmer to appear before the High Court next week over his refusal to comply with an order to vacate 50 acres of land he owns. 

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds said she was "satisfied beyond reasonable doubt" Tom Morrin is in breach of orders made against him by the High Court in July 2017.

Those orders direct him to surrender vacant possession and to remove all machinery and livestock from 50 acres at Caragh, Naas Co Kildare, over which a receiver was appointed. 

He has also failed to comply with an order to cease interfering with agents of the receiver, Tom Kavanagh of Deloitte Ireland.

The judge also dismissed applications by Mr Morrin, of Poplar Square, Naas, Co Kildare, to have the receiver's case thrown out, on the grounds it was frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of process.

The Judge further dismissed Mr Morrin's bid for an order preventing Mr Kavanagh's and his agents from trespassing on his property. 

Mr Kavanagh was appointed as receiver over the lands in 2013 by Bank of Scotland Ireland arising out of a mortgage agreement alleged entered into between it an Mr Morrin in 2006.

The loan was subsequently acquired by Pentire DAC.

Also Read

The receiver has brought proceedings against Mr Morrin seeking orders including that the farmer be attached and brought before the court for his alleged ongoing contempt of the 2017 orders. 

Stephen Byrne Bl, for Mr Kavanagh, said the defendant had flouted the order.

He remains in occupation of the property and continues to farm the lands. 

Through his lawyers Mr Morrin, who has appealed the July orders, opposed the application and disputed the receiver's claims. 

Ms Justice Reynolds said Mr Morrin did not dispute that he remains in occupation of the land, in breach of the order.  

She directed an order for Morrin's attachment, which requires him to come before the court to answer his ongoing contempt, be directed to the Commissioner of An Garda Siochana. 

The case will return before her next week.  

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...

New Zealand to cull 120,000 cows and spend €522m in bid to eradicate cattle...


Top Stories

Proceed with caution when handing over title deeds, auctioneer advises...
Hundreds of farmers attended the finale of Raphoe Mart's season last Friday

Brexit casts its shadow over one of the last marts of the year
Luke Barnett with the champion bullock and show champion at the Raphoe Mart Fatstock Show and Sale on Friday last. Photo Clive Wasson

A good dosing is essential to keep stock thriving in winter
File photo

Glanbia cuts November base milk price, co-op pays 'support measure'
Newtownsandes Co-op

Shareholders of North Cork and Newtownsandes approve merger

60,000t of skimmed milk powder sold out of intervention for millions less than...
The Britains Keenan MechFiber 365 die cast replica model mixer wagon.

Gift ideas for the machinery lover in your family this Christmas