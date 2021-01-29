Judge convicts Galway vet and says he ‘compromised the horse industry’ through possession of unauthorised animal remedies

A veterinary surgeon “compromised the horse industry” when taking possession of unauthorised animal remedies three years ago.

That is according to Judge Patrick Durcan who this week convicted and fined south Galway vet, Felim Mac Eoin €2,500 for the possession of unauthorised animal remedy, Sarcoid cream which Mr Mac Eoin used to treat cancerous skin tumours in horses.

A Department of Agriculture inspector found the Sarcoid cream in the boot of Mr Mac Eoin’s car outside his Galway Equine Clinic, Kilcolgan on May 8, 2018.

At Gort District Court, Judge Durcan also ordered Mr Mac Eoin - who works exclusively with horses - to pay Dept of Agriculture costs of €5,000 in the case.

Judge Durcan stated that there was a complete lack of co-operation with the Department investigation from Mr Mac Eoin of Caherillan, Kinvara, Co Galway.

Judge Durcan said that Mr Mac Eoin had made a “scandalous allegation” to the Dept of Agriculture that Department inspector, Louis Riordan had “manhandled” him on the day of the inspection at Mr Mac Eoin’s premises in May 2018.

Judge Durcan stated that Mr Mac Eoin subsequently withdrew the written allegation.

Judge Durcan stated that there is an inescapable conclusion that there was “a thickness, an obstinance and an approach that was dishonest and that was appalling” from Mr Mac Eoin.

Judge Durcan stated that the offence that he was convicting Mr Mac Eoin of was “a serious one”.

Mr Mac Eoin pleaded guilty to three offences - two relating to the possession of Sarcoid cream and one relating to the possession of 100ml of pain-killer, P Bloc.

The container containing the P Bloc wasn’t opened and the court was told by the State there is no evidence that the P Bloc was used by Mr Mac Eoin.

However, Judge Durcan struck out all summons apart from the one concerning the 100% Sarcoid.

Dept Veterinary Inspector, Louis Riordan told the court that on the day of the inspection of Mr Mac Eoin’s clinic, Mr Mac Eoin told him that he had ‘nothing to hide’.

However, when Mr Riordan asked to view the contents of Mr Mac Eoin’s car boot, he stated that Mr Mac Eoin ran over and slammed the boot shut.

Mr Riordan stated that he wanted to inspect the clinic but that Mr Mac Eoin didn’t allow him enter the clinic and slide the door shut.

Mr Mac Eoin told Mr Riordan that he was entitled to two weeks notice of any search and Mr Riordan told him that this is not the case.

Mr Riordan stated that he “tussled” with Mr Mac Eoin in order to gain entry but Mr Mac Eoin placed a lock on the clinic door.

However, after Mr Mac Eoin spoke to another Dept vet inspector by phone, Mr Mac Eoin allowed the search to proceed in the car and the surgery.

Mr Riordan stated that he recovered three tubs of the Sarcoid cream and that P Bloc is a pain relieving agent, has the potential to mask injury in horses “and is potentially a performance enhancer”.

Mr Riordan stated that Sarcoid cream contained “very toxic elements” including arsenic and mercury. He stated that the 100% Sarcoid cream found was “an extremely dangerous product” and that Mr Mac Eoin advised Mr Riordan to wear gloves when handling it.

Solicitor for Mr Mac Eoin, Colman Sherry asked Judge Durcan not to impose a conviction on his client.

Mr Sherry stated that the offences before the court were at the lower end of the scale.

Mr Sherry stated that Mr Mac Eoin “had a lack of paperwork in his practice. There wasn’t full attention given to it and if there was, we might not be here”.

Mr Sherry stated that married father of four, Mr Mac Eoin had a previously unblemished career.

Mr Sherry stated that Mr Mac Eoin had made an early admission of guilt and is extremely remorseful.

Mr Sherry stated that the P Bloc was never used and Mr Mac Eoin received it “from a rep out foreign”.

Mr Sherry stated that when Mr Mac Eoin provided Sarcoid cream to horses the horse’s passport was always stamped ‘not fit for human consumption” so the horses concerned never entered the food chain.

Mr Sherry stated: “Here was a veterinary surgeon, bound by his hippocratic oath to lessen the pain on any animal which was brought to him in distress. He was doing his best and that is what many vets have to do. They have to make a choice to lessen the pain for an animal in the absence of an effective remedy.”

Mr Sherry stated: “The paperwork wasn’t in order. This is a technical matter, regulatory in nature.”