Judge convicts Galway vet and says he ‘compromised the horse industry’ through possession of unauthorised animal remedies

Felim Mac Eoin at Gort Court. Expand

Gordon Deegan

A veterinary surgeon “compromised the horse industry” when taking possession of unauthorised animal remedies three years ago.

That is according to Judge Patrick Durcan who this week convicted and fined south Galway vet, Felim Mac Eoin €2,500 for the possession of unauthorised animal remedy, Sarcoid cream which Mr Mac Eoin used to treat cancerous skin tumours in horses.

A Department of Agriculture inspector found the Sarcoid cream in the boot of Mr Mac Eoin’s car outside his Galway Equine Clinic, Kilcolgan on May 8, 2018.

