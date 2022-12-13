Judge compares bitter family row over €1m farm to John B Keane’s The Field and Dallas

A judge has compared a bitter family row over a €1m farm to John B Keane’s The Field and 1980s US TV soap opera Dallas.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Alec Gabbett made his comments when dismissing a mother’s Barring Order and Safety Order applications against her farmer son.

Judge Gabbett said that he was dismissing the entire domestic violence proceedings against the man “for the simple reason that this is a civil matter”.

Judge Gabbett said: “It is unseemly and shouldn’t be before any domestic violence court.”

The farmer son leased the farm from his mother after her husband and his father died a number of years ago, leaving the farm to his widow. Solicitor for the son, Mairead Doyle, told the court that the two had fallen out after the mother reneged on a written undertaking to voluntarily transfer the farm to her son.

In evidence, the son told Judge Gabbett that his sister wants the farm. In throwing out the Barring Order and Safety Order applications, Judge Gabbett told mother and son: “This is a disgrace to your dead father and dead husband.”

​Both parties were quietly weeping at the end of the hearing and Judge Gabbett said: “Ye have left an awful mess behind ye today. This is a disgrace to the both of ye. The two of ye should be absolutely mortified.

“I wonder if that poor man is turning around in his grave right now for all the perfect family evidence that we have heard.”

In evidence, the mother told the court she was in fear of her son. However, in dismissing her applications, Judge Gabbett said: “I am not so sure how frightened she is of this man. She is a very capable woman.”

Judge Gabbett added he was very taken with the evidence of the long serving community garda in the case, who told the court that the mother “is a strong woman”. “She is no wallflower and when she wants, she can get business done.”

Judge Gabbett said that the land in question “is very valuable” and remarked “this is John B Keane’s The Field” when told of the land row between mother and son. “This is like Dallas.”