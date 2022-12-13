Farming

Judge compares bitter family row over €1m farm to John B Keane’s The Field and Dallas

Judge said land row was like something from The Field Expand

Gordon Deegan

A judge has compared a bitter family row over a €1m farm to John B Keane’s The Field and 1980s US TV soap opera Dallas.

