Jewellery thief chased by cattle into the arms of Gardai

The detective agreed with the prosecutor that the cattle had taken up the chase. Stock photo
The detective agreed with the prosecutor that the cattle had taken up the chase. Stock photo

Richard McCullen

A member of a gang, which stole €4,600 worth of jewellery from a house in Co Meath last year, was later chased by cattle into the arms of two waiting gardai Trim Circuit Court heard yesterday (Thursday).

Daniel Lawlor (23) Kiltalown Rd Tallaght Dublin pleaded guilty to burglary on June 8, 2018 at Carne Hill Johnstown Navan.

Det. Garda Pat Muldowney told prosecuting counsel Carl Hanahoe BL that a woman alerted gardai when she spotted two men breaking into a neighbour's house whose owners were away on holiday.

Another neighbour photographed the two men when they fled over a wall, through another garden and into a car which drove off.

The court heard the getaway car took a wrong turning and ended up in a cul de sac facing a concrete wall with gardai and the neighbours bearing down on them.

The gang scrambled over the wall into a large field in a bid to make good their escape.

A garda cordon was put in place explained Det Muldowney who added that he and a colleague who were in position on the adjoining road heard livestock running in the field and Lawlor was arrested.

The detective agreed with the prosecutor that the cattle had taken up the chase.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

'They were of valuable assistance', said Det. Muldowney.

Lawlor's DNA was later found on a makeshift balaclava discovered in the getaway car where gardai also found two baseball bats.

The court heard the defendant admitted being in the car but had not been one of the two men who broke in and stole the jewellery.

None of the other gang members had been caught.

Judge Martina Baxter who remanded the defendant on bail for urinalysis and a probation report to November also commended the owner of the livestock 'for being so alert'.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

France will not ratify Mercosur deal in current form - farm minister
There is a major shortage of young people entering the Irish horse breeding industry

'Equine farming is a realistic alternative to enhance farming income if...
John McNamara (far right), Teagasc Health & Safety Specialist discusses ATV with farmers at a recent Teagasc and HSA farm safety event in Clonakilty. Photo O’Gorman Photography

'We cannot emphasise how important it is to complete this document' -...
(Niall Carson/PA)

Judge suspends regulations preventing enforcement action over unlicensed...
Lie of the land: Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee (right) and French Minister for Europe Amélie de Montchalin with farmer Gerard McArdle (centre) during the French minister’s visit to his dairy farm in Faughart, Co Louth last week. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Will Britain revert to a cheap food policy?
Gearoid Hurley, from Bandon, Co. Cork pictured leaving the Four Courts during his High Court action for damages. Pic: Collins Courts

Farmer settles case over combine accident
John Alex Kane

Man hit with two-month sentence for contempt in land sale case involving...


Top Stories

caption to come

Behind the scenes at this Limerick farm a steal at €700,000
James McDonnell with Stephen Flanagan, CAFRE Beef and Sheep adviser assessing grass covers in paddocks on land at 350m outside Glenarm.

Paddock grazing at 350m above sea level – Why not?

Cut beef herd by 30pc to reduce agricultural emissions - climate group
How's she cuttin’?: Ben Buckley puts the Krone Big M 450 through its paces

Dubliner at the wheel of Krone's Big M 450 as Nationwide demo tour continues
It is important not to jump to conclusions when we encounter a group of animals coughing

Don't cough up too much: correct diagnosis will save your wallet
Bad press: The growing negative sentiment towards Jersey Cross cows is unjustified, says Diarmuid Foley. Photo: Roger Jones

In defence of the Jersey Cross cow
The animals being walked to the first race of the day at the Pig Derby in Arklow, Co Wicklow in 2015. Photo: Michael Kelly

Sheep step into the breach as swine fever forces pig derby cancellation