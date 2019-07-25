A member of a gang, which stole €4,600 worth of jewellery from a house in Co Meath last year, was later chased by cattle into the arms of two waiting gardai Trim Circuit Court heard yesterday (Thursday).

Jewellery thief chased by cattle into the arms of Gardai

Daniel Lawlor (23) Kiltalown Rd Tallaght Dublin pleaded guilty to burglary on June 8, 2018 at Carne Hill Johnstown Navan.

Det. Garda Pat Muldowney told prosecuting counsel Carl Hanahoe BL that a woman alerted gardai when she spotted two men breaking into a neighbour's house whose owners were away on holiday.

Another neighbour photographed the two men when they fled over a wall, through another garden and into a car which drove off.

The court heard the getaway car took a wrong turning and ended up in a cul de sac facing a concrete wall with gardai and the neighbours bearing down on them.

The gang scrambled over the wall into a large field in a bid to make good their escape.

A garda cordon was put in place explained Det Muldowney who added that he and a colleague who were in position on the adjoining road heard livestock running in the field and Lawlor was arrested.

The detective agreed with the prosecutor that the cattle had taken up the chase.

'They were of valuable assistance', said Det. Muldowney.

Lawlor's DNA was later found on a makeshift balaclava discovered in the getaway car where gardai also found two baseball bats.

The court heard the defendant admitted being in the car but had not been one of the two men who broke in and stole the jewellery.

None of the other gang members had been caught.

Judge Martina Baxter who remanded the defendant on bail for urinalysis and a probation report to November also commended the owner of the livestock 'for being so alert'.

Online Editors