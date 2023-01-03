Farming

Jail for fraudster involved in farm equipment scam

Isabel Hayes

A man who opened 17 different bank accounts using fake IDs as part of his illegal money laundering activities for an organised crime group has been jailed for three and a half years.

Gheorghe Gherge (35) of Dargle Road, Drumcondra, Dublin, pleaded guilty to two counts of using a false instrument and two counts of money laundering at various locations within the State on dates between June 2016 and April 2019.

