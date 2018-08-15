A farmer who was jailed over his refusal to obey a High Court injunction not to trespass on or come within 100m of lands in Co Wexford has walked free from the Four Courts after he agreed to abide by the terms of the order.

'I've no choice' - Farmer agrees to stay away from land at centre of dispute after 'spending few hours in Mountjoy'

Mr John Kinsella, who had spent a few hours in Mountjoy Prison, was released from custody after he gave undertakings before Mr Justice Charles Meenan to comply with orders in respect of lands at Lodgewood in Ferns.

Last Friday the High Court directed the Gardai to arrest Mr Kinsella, who was not present in court and commit him to prison due to his failure to comply with the orders obtained against him by vegetable grower John B.Dockrell Ltd which owns the land.

Mr Kinsella, who previously owned the land, presented himself at Mountjoy Prison on Wednesday morning, before going before Mr Justice Meenan to purge his contempt on Wednesday afternoon.

The judge directed that he be released after he told Mr Kinsella that the court required "a straight yes or no" if he was going to comply with the order.

Mr Kinsella said he had "no choice" other than to comply.

The Judge, after Benedict Ó Flionn Bl for John B Dockrell said that obstructions in the form of a trailer and rocks were preventing access to and from the land, made orders allowing the obstructions to be removed.

When Mr Kinsella said the trailer "isn't mine" the judge said he didn't have to worry about it, and representatives of the owner could remove it.