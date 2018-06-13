A 49-year-old man who pleaded guilty at Sligo District Court to no insurance told Judge Kevin Kilrane he was using the tractor to bring meal and hay to his cattle on what he described as an ‘awful day with snow’.

'It was a awful day with snow': Farmer faces €1,000 fine after being stopped driving to feed cattle

The Sligo Champion reports that Damien Sweeney, with an address at Kilglass, Enniscrone, was charged with no insurance at Kilglass, Enniscrone on October 1st 2017.

Further charges of failure to produce a driver’s licence and failure to produce insurance were struck out by the judge. Inspector Paul Kilcoyne told the court that Sweeney had 20 previous convictions including endangerment with an mpv in 2013 at Sligo District Court and he was disqualified for 20 years from driving and was also imprisoned for 8 months.

Garda Sean Campbell told the court that on October 1st 2017 at 5:35pm at Kilglass he stopped a Ford tractor that Sweeney was driving and asked him to produce insurance and his driver’s licence. The judge asked Garda Campbell if he had given any explanation as to why he was driving and Garda Campbell said he was feeding cattle over in the field.