‘It might be wise to delete data’, former Bóthar chief was advised

An ex-CEO of Bóthar, who is facing fraud claims, was advised by a former board member to remove information from documents sought by investigators probing financial matters at the international aid charity.

Billy Kelly, one of Bóthar’s founders, also advised then chief executive David Moloney to delete copies of reports giving details of an English consultancy company that received questionable payments from the charity.

Mr Kelly (68) made the comments in an email to Mr Moloney (56) in March last year while an independent investigation, commissioned by the charity’s board, was under way.

He told Mr Moloney that “given the dangers that could lay ahead” he believed “it might be wise to remove as much information as possible from the documentation being given to the investigators”.

Matters uncovered during the investigation by consultants Smith & Williamson and other subsequent inquiries prompted Bóthar to seek and obtain High Court orders freezing Mr Moloney’s assets earlier this month.

Mr Kelly did not respond to a request from the Sunday Independent to explain his comments. He has denied involvement in the English company, Agricultural Innovation Consultants Limited (AICL), although emails show he forwarded an invoice on its behalf.

The content of the emails was disclosed in an affidavit filed in the High Court by Bóthar chairman Harry Lawlor.

Mr Moloney, who resigned in February, has been accused by the charity of misappropriating €465,000. He denies wrongdoing. The matter is being investigated by gardaí.

One of the key allegations made by the charity is that Mr Moloney and Mr Kelly arranged for three payments totalling £110,000 (€127,158) to be “paid away” to AICL in May 2018 and May 2019. In his affidavit, Mr Lawlor said the sums were paid without the knowledge of the charity’s board.

AICL was later dissolved, and the payments were not recorded in its accounts.

Mr Lawlor said he did not know what Mr Moloney, Mr Kelly or AICL did with the funds.

Mr Kelly, a former Limerick Leader journalist, helped found Bóthar in 1991 to send Irish farm animals to struggling families in developing countries. He ceased being a director of the charity in 2017.

He now lives in Dorset, England, where he helped found a charity called Msaada, which worked in partnership with Bóthar on African projects.

Msaada was removed from the UK charities register in January and no longer exists.

AICL was founded by a former Msaada trustee, Jim Farrand, in April 2018 and was dissolved in January. He was its sole director. Company records suggest it never traded.

Contacted on April 9, the day after Mr Moloney’s assets were frozen by the High Court, Mr Kelly told the Sunday Independent that Mr Moloney and Mr Farrand were both friends of his.

He admitted emailing Mr Moloney in relation to AICL, but insisted he was not involved in the company.

Court filings subsequently seen by the Sunday Independent reveal Mr Kelly emailed Mr Moloney in May 2018, stating: “Attached necessary stuff for transfer. I came to a final figure for year one of £52,200.”

Attached to the email was an invoice for that amount and proposals to Bóthar for a project that would run from May 2018 to April 2020, offering grants for entrepreneurs in Rwanda.

Mr Kelly sent Mr Moloney a report to justify the initial payment of £52,200 in December 2018. He signed off the email with the name “Santa Claus”.

According to Mr Lawlor’s affidavit, a further invoice was submitted by AICL in May 2019, this time by Mr Farrand. Mr Moloney approved the invoice, and the sum requested was paid in two instalments later that month.

In March of last year, while the Smith & Williamson investigation was being carried out, Mr Kelly wrote again to Mr Moloney.

“I have been thinking about the inquisition and the dangers that could lay ahead,” he wrote.

“Given the company Jim set up has been dissolved and the bank account closed, it might be wise to remove as much information as possible from the documentation being given to the investigators.

“Unfortunately, the original proposal mentions that AICL is a registered UK company, and if this is checked, it will be seen to have been dissolved on January 7.

“Let’s hope they don’t enquire too deeply. If they do, then we will need Jim to enter the picture, but I would rather not do that at this stage.”

The email went on to say: “We (or Jim) can argue that the company was set up specifically for this project and once all of the funds were disbursed, there was no further need for the company or bank account.

“And once all of the funds have been transferred to Rwanda, the Rwandan consultants took over the operation of the scheme.

“Make sure that you delete the copies of the report with the company details on them that have been sent in the past.”

In his affidavit, Mr Lawlor said: “Plainly, Mr Moloney and Mr Kelly were discussing how they might keep the true nature of these transactions from Smith & Williamson.”

Mr Kelly did not respond to calls and texts from the Sunday Independent seeking comment from him about the email.