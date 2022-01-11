Injunction denied in bitter row between vet and farmer over gate

Judge Martin Nolan declined to take sides in a long-running dispute between a Wexford vet and the buyer of land beside his clinic.

Justin Browne’s legal team came to the Circuit Court seeking an injunction to stop Lisa Cowman using an entrance made in the ditch close to the clinic beside the main road in Ballybrennan.

Counsel for Ms Cowman said the freshly made entrance to her 30 acres of agricultural land was legitimate as it was reviving an old gateway, quoting a report from an architect.

Mr Browne’s barrister insisted this was not the case and asserted that planning permission was required by law for any such development as the R720 is more than four metres wide.

The court learned that the land where Ms Cowman was grazing her drystock cattle had previously belonged to Mr Browne but that she bought it from a receiver.

It also emerged that a right of way leading to her newly acquired property up a laneway had been blocked to prevent her gaining access.

Mr Browne’s legal team produced affidavits from two local residents who said they had never seen an entrance at the place where the new gate has been erected.

One added that local drainage had been damaged by the work of installing the gateway.

Both affidavits suggested that the gateway presented a danger to traffic. Mr Browne’s barrister Dermot Hewson said the road is lethally dangerous on the bend near the new break in the ditch.

His opposite number Jack Hickey complained that, if there was no entrance available to his client, the land would be ‘sterile’.

Judge Nolan

asked the lawyers to measure the width of the road. When they returned the next day, the court was informed that the tarmac was 5.75m wide at the relevant point.

Giving his verdict, the judge said that given the long-standing “animus” in the case,

he was concerned that, if he granted the injunction, Mr Browne would use this to further the dispute and to thwart Ms Cowman in her attempts to use the land.

He said preferred to leave the issue of the gateway to the planning authority, Wexford County Council.

He turned down the vet’s application for a court injunction but gave no ruling as to payment of legal costs.