IFA says Courts row over Kerry Greenway regrettable but mute on support

IFA Kerry County Chairman Pat O’Driscoll said it was regrettable that the proposed South Kerry Greenway situation has ended up before the courts

He said this could have been avoided if there had been greater dialogue and engagement with the farmers and landowners.

At national level, he said IFA is continuing to work with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and various County Councils to try and have a voluntary land acquisition agreement and a proper code of practice with full and fair compensation, which would avoid the use of CPOs (Compulsory Purchase Orders), for amenity projects like Greenways.

"This would also deliver on the requirement in the National Greenway Strategy that local authorities must adopt a consultative and proactive manner with potentially affected landowners".

He said that did not happen in respect of the South Kerry Greenway. However, when asked if the IFA supported the Court action, it did not comment.

It comes as it emerged that week that two High Court challenges have been commenced against a proposed cycling and pedestrian 'Greenway' in Co Kerry.

The 32km South Kerry Greenway, between from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, will run mainly along the former disused Southern and Western Railway.

In the first action local farmer James Clifford and environmental activist Peter Sweetman are seeking permission to challenge An Bord Pleanala's decision of November 10th last to approve Kerry Co Council's application for the greenway, which includes a 3m wide paved surface.

The applicants claim the board's decision is invalid because it contravenes various EU directives on Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) and Habitats.

They also claim the board decision's decision is invalid on grounds including that it failed to take required steps to establish a system of strict protection for the Kerry slug and the Lesser Horseshoe bat in their natural range.

In their judicial review action against the Board, Ireland the Attorney General they seek an order quashing the board's decision.

A second challenge has been brought against the board's decision has been taken by members of group representing local landowners, called the Greenway Information Group, whose properties are be used as part of the greenway.

Their lands are to be acquired by way of compulsory purchase orders. They are also seeking orders from the court quashing the council's decision to grant permission for the greenway.

Meanwhile, the High Court also heard Kerry County Council is concerned about potential tourism, health and funding implications arising from the two separate legal challenges.

