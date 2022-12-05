Farming

Farming

IFA confirmed as notice party to judicial review of Nitrates Action Programme

Low-emission slurry spreading

Ciaran Moran

The High Court approved an order joining the IFA, and four of its members, as notice parties to the impending Judicial Review of the fifth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) on foot of a challenge by An Taisce.

It comes as An Taisce sought to bring a High Court challenge to the State’s approval of its 5th Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) last month, which, among other measures, regulates stocking rate levels and fertiliser use on Irish farms.

