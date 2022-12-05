IFA confirmed as notice party to judicial review of Nitrates Action Programme

The High Court approved an order joining the IFA, and four of its members, as notice parties to the impending Judicial Review of the fifth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) on foot of a challenge by An Taisce.

It comes as An Taisce sought to bring a High Court challenge to the State’s approval of its 5th Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) last month, which, among other measures, regulates stocking rate levels and fertiliser use on Irish farms.

An Taisce claims the plan’s implementation will have a damaging effect on Irish waterways and environmentally protected sites due to excess nitrate pollution from agricultural sources.

The adoption of the NAP, it also claims, will prevent Ireland from complying with its obligations under the EU directive concerning water quality.

The Nitrates Directive imposes mandatory limits of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare per year on the amount of nitrates that can be applied.

However, the directive allows higher levels subject to a derogation, allowing farming up to a maximum of 250kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare per year. Ireland was granted such a derogation by the EU Commission earlier this year.

An Taisce wants to bring judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Housing, Heritage, and Local Government, the department’s Environmental Assessment Unit and the Attorney General. The Minister for Agriculture is a notice party to the challenge.

It also wants the court to refer the case to the Courts of Justice of the European Union to determine the validity of the decision to grant Ireland a derogation from the standard EU limits.

IFA has been engaging with the courts since September and has now been formally included as a notice party.

Commenting on this morning’s outcome, IFA President Tim Cullinan said “IFA understands how the Nitrates Action Programme impacts our members. We will use our role as notice party to ensure that the concerns of farm families are fully heard in the court”.

As a notice party, IFA said it will have the opportunity to participate fully in the case which is being defended by the Department of Housing, Local Govt and Heritage.

It also gives IFA the right to appeal the outcome of the Judicial Review should we choose to do so.

The NAP impacts all farmers, governing stocking rates, fertiliser usage limits, slurry application methods and closed periods amongst others.