ICA injunction case opens over election procedures

A longtime member of the Irish Country Women's Association (ICA) has brought proceedings aimed at compelling the organisation to count votes casts in its election for positions on its national executive, the High Court has heard.

Patricia Madden, who joined the ICA 39 years ago, says the organisation is in breach of its constitution when it failed to count ballots cast by its membership in advance of its AGM last May.

The ICA should also have but failed to declare winners at the AGM for positions on its national executive board including National President, National Secretary and National Treasure for a term of office that runs from 2018 to 2021. Ms Madden's application for various injunctions, which is opposed by the ICA, opened before Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh at the High Court on Wednesday.

Due to problems with the election, the court was told the ICA proposes to hold a fresh election later this year. The injunction application commenced after a set of proposals tendered in advance of the hearing by the ICA failed to resolve the issue.