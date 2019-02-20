'I hit farmer (90) because he wouldn't give me money,' accused told his relative

A man accused of murder rang a family relation and told her that he had hit a 90-year-old man because he would not give him money, a jury has heard.

Ross Outram (28) is on trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering Paddy Lyons (90) at his home in Co Waterford nearly two years ago.

Mr Outram, of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the retired farmer at Loughleagh, Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford, at a time unknown between February 23 and 26, 2017.

Giving evidence yesterday, Sandra Walsh told prosecution counsel John O'Kelly SC that her partner is Gary O'Brien. Mr O'Brien's nephew is Ross Outram, the court heard.

Ms Walsh testified that she would only meet Mr Outram when she went to see his mother.

The witness agreed with Mr O'Kelly that she had received a phone call from Mr Outram on Facebook Messenger at 6.19pm on February 26, 2017. Mr Outram was looking for a number for her partner Mr O'Brien who was in the UK at the time, she said, as he [Mr Outram] wanted to go there.

Ms Walsh said she asked Mr Outram what was wrong and he replied by asking her if she had seen "about the man" on the news. The witness told Mr Outram that she had seen the news on Facebook.

Mr Outram told Ms Walsh that he would ring her back on another number, she said, adding that he rang her back again at 6.30pm.