A Judge and state solicitor both said they felt sympathy for a County Limerick farmer found guilty of having green diesel in his van.

A Judge and state solicitor both said they felt sympathy for a County Limerick farmer found guilty of having green diesel in his van.

'I don’t know where it came from' - Mystery over green diesel in County Limerick farmer’s van

Anthony Bradshaw, of Rahard, Pallasgreen pleaded not guilty to the offence in Kilmallock Court. He was fined €2,500.

The farmer, who represented himself, said he doesn’t know where the marked diesel came from. He said he had filled up his tank with 42 litres of diesel in Kerry Agribusiness, Herbertstown on February 21. Mr Bradshaw said he always goes there as he has an account.

Customs and excise officers gave evidence of taking a sample from his vehicle’s fuel tank at a routine checkpoint in Oola on February 24, 2018. It was positive for agricultural diesel.

After speaking with Mr Bradshaw, they then tested Kerry Agribusiness’ tank in Herbertstown on February 26, 2018.

Linda Ryan, customs and excise officer, said the store had received a delivery of diesel on February 7. This was the same diesel that Mr Bradshaw filled his tank with.

After testing the diesel in Kerry Agribusiness, Herbertstown, state solicitor Aidan Judge asked Ms Ryan what conclusions did she form?

“It was perfectly fine, proper, normal diesel,” said Ms Ryan. Details of an interview by customs and excise officers with Mr Bradshaw were read out to the court.