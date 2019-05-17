Hunt accident horse riders loses High Court case against hunt and land owner

A woman who sued after she was injured in a horse riding accident on a fox hunt has lost her High Court action.

The horse rolled back on hairdresser, Ailing Begadon, after she jumped over a felled tree.

Ms Begadon was an experienced rider who, Ms Justice Brongah O'Hanlon said, ought not to have unnecessarily jumped the dangerous obstacle.

The judge said a warning had been given about the tree.

Ms Begadon did not have due regard for her own safety, she said.

"Even though she was an accomplished horse person, she was an inexperienced hunter on an inexperienced horse taking part in in an entirely unpredictable sport with the fox at its centre," Ms Justice O'Hanlon said.

Ms Begadon (36) Aughmacart, Rathdowney, Portlaoise, Co Laois, had sued Laois Hunt Club Ltd which organised the hunt. She also sued James Fermey of Ballgeehan, Ballacolla, Co Laois, who owned the lands where the accident occurred on March 8, 2014.

Ms Justice O'Hanlon said Ms Begadon had successfully crossed a river and this led into a field with a whitethorn tree obstacle on the other side.