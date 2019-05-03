Farm Ireland
How killer aimed to be investment guru for other farmers

'Farmer killed Bobby for land, not money'

Pat Quirke. Picture: Collins
Speech: Pat Quirke gave investment advice at a Positive Farmers’ conference in 2005

Shane Phelan and Robin Schiller

Pat Quirke gave investment advice to other farmers, but it emerged during his trial he complained to his doctor of being under financial stress.

Quirke (50) was jailed for life on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of murder on a majority verdict of 10-2 at the Central Criminal Court.

A senior source close to the murder probe said land, rather than sex or money, was the real reason Quirke killed the quarry worker and part-time DJ known as 'Mr Moonlight'.

The Irish Independent has learned Quirke once described his farm as the engine that drove off-farm investment and revealed he put money in residential and commercial property and shares.

His finances, including a stock market gamble he and his former lover Mary Lowry were involved in, were scrutinised by gardaí after the body of Ms Lowry's boyfriend Bobby Ryan was found in 2013.

Years earlier, Quirke dispensed investment advice at a Positive Farmers' conference.

Forensic officers at the scene where the body of Bobby Ryan was discovered in a run-off tank on the farmland leased by the accused Patrick Quirke at Fawnagown, Tipperary on April 30, 2013. Picture Credit: Press 22
Speaking at the conference in Limerick in 2005, he revealed how he and his wife Imelda remortgaged their home on an interest-only basis and bought three houses.

He also revealed they offered a portion of their farm against more borrowings to fund "a Polish investment", which was expected to return a lump sum a decade later.

He advised attendees to get a clear measure of their business and assets before starting out on an investment and know how much free cash is available to them on a regular basis. He warned farmers seeking loans that if they were giving their land as security, they must insist that it carries a realistic market value.

Quirke and his wife ran their farm as a limited company called Breansha Farms Ltd. Its most recent accounts, for 2017, showed it had more than €150,000 cash in hand or in the bank.

Mary Lowry said she had not returned to her farm since the day Bobby Ryan’s body had been found. Photo: Collins
During his trial, it emerged Quirke disclosed his affair with Mary Lowry to his GP in 2010. Dr Ivor Hanrahan also said Quirke was having difficulty sleeping, had work-related and financial stress. The trial heard during an interview with gardaí, Quirke disclosed financial involvement with Ms Lowry amounting to tens of thousands of euro.

Quirke denied to gardaí he was trying to take Ms Lowry "to the cleaners" by demanding €20,000 from her.

At one point Quirke needed to repay a bank loan and told Ms Lowry he would have to sell shares at a loss. He told gardaí she gave him €20,000 and told him she didn't need it back until her children started going to college. They did not have an agreement on interest.

He also told gardaí Ms Lowry gave him €80,000 to invest in contracts for difference.

A Garda forensic team at the site where Bobby Ryan’s body was found in a run-off tank on Mary Lowry’s farm
He said they made €40,000 each over a period of 18 months. Quirke said he was "managing" Ms Lowry's investment and denied taking advantage of her.

My son took family home from me - Quirke's mum told radio show

The mother of convicted murderer Pat Quirke told how her son wouldn't hand over the family home following her husband's death.

Eileen was married to Patrick Quirke Senior (known as PJ) for almost 40 years. She thought she would own the family home until she died, but it ended up in her son Pat's name.

In 2005, she rang Joe Duffy's 'Liveline' programme on RTÉ Radio One to describe how she felt hard done-by.

Pat Quirke (50) was this week convicted of the murder of the part-time DJ Bobby Ryan, known as 'Mr Moonlight', following a marathon 15-week trial.

Duffy yesterday returned to the interview broadcast in February of 2005.

Eileen told how when her husband died, after decades of marriage, she expected to continue to own the house.

But she said when she raised her grievances over the house "he said no way, just no way".

She said her other children were "devastated" at this turn of events.

"No more than myself, we never thought anything would happen like that," she said.

"He did say that if you end up in a nursing home, mam I'll let the house and that money can go towards paying for you.

"That was fair enough I suppose (but) if I had pursued it within the due time, I would probably have got the house, I was told."

Advice

She agreed that this was "absolutely" the house she had contributed so much to, and it wasn't a gift. She agreed she had put 40 years of her life in it.

"So my advice to anybody would be please, get your own legal advice and make sure you know what you're signing up to," she added.

Duffy said that Eileen had contacted 'Liveline' several times since about various issues.

He said that he wanted to clarify that matters had since improved in terms of the row over the house.

Eileen Quirke was given a right to reside at a different house in Tipperary, which was owned by her son Pat and his wife Imelda Quirke, for the rest of her life in 2008.

When the Irish Independent attempted to contact Eileen Quirke, a young male relative said that she would not be commenting.

Irish Independent

