High profile dispute over 150 acres of Wexford land resolved

A dispute between a vegetable grower and a farmer over lands in Co Wexford has been resolved, the High Court heard.

John B. Dockrell Ltd had brought proceedings and secured an injunction against farmer John Kinsella who, it was alleged, had trespassed on lands owned by the firm located at Lodgewood in Ferns, Co Wexford.

The vegetable growing company sought the order because it claimed it was unable to access approximately 150 acres of land it purchased in June 2017 from a receiver.

It claimed gates on the property were chained and large concrete blocks, various vehicles were used to block access to and from the lands, which had previously been owned by Mr Kinsella, of Ballywilliamroe, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy.

Large signs referring to "Vulture Funds and land grabbers" and threatening that "trespassers will be shot" were erected on farmland, the court also heard.

The company of Monroe, Screen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, also claimed that Mr Kinsella entered the property without its permission and had illegally has ploughed the lands.

The dispute came before the courts on several occasions.

Mr Kinsella, who represented himself during the bulk of the dispute told the court that he took issue with what was alleged against him.