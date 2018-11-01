Farm Ireland
High profile dispute over 150 acres of Wexford land resolved

John Kinsella pictured leaving the Four Courts in Dublin recently. Pic: Collins

Tim Healy

A dispute between a vegetable grower and a farmer over lands in Co Wexford has been resolved, the High Court heard. 

John B. Dockrell Ltd had brought proceedings and secured an injunction against farmer John Kinsella who, it was alleged, had trespassed on lands owned by the firm located at Lodgewood in Ferns, Co Wexford. 

The vegetable growing company sought the order because it claimed it was unable to access approximately 150 acres of land it purchased in June 2017 from a receiver.  

It claimed gates on the property were chained and large concrete blocks, various vehicles were used to block access to and from the lands, which had previously been owned by Mr Kinsella, of Ballywilliamroe, Marshalstown, Enniscorthy.  

Large signs referring to "Vulture Funds and land grabbers"  and threatening that "trespassers will be shot" were erected on farmland, the court also heard.

The company of Monroe, Screen, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, also claimed that Mr Kinsella entered the property without its permission and had illegally has ploughed the lands.

The dispute came before the courts on several occasions. 

Mr Kinsella, who represented himself during the bulk of the dispute told the court that he took issue with what was alleged against him. 

In August Mr Kinsella of jailed after a High Court judge found him in contempt of court.

The court found Mr Kinsella had breached the terms of the injunction which prevented him coming within 100 metres of lands,  interfering with the property, and from blocking and impeding any entrances to the lands. 

Mr Kinsella, spent a few hours in Mountjoy Prison, before being released from custody after he gave undertakings to comply with the orders which were granted last April.

When the matter returned to court on Thursday,  Benedict Ó Flionn SC, for John B Dockrell, told Ms Justice Teresa Pilkington that following talks with a lawyer for Mr Kinsella this "rather tangled matter" had been resolved. 

As part of the settlement, it was agreed that the court could make certain orders with the consent of both parties.

There were that Mr Kinsella, all persons acting in concert with him and all persons having knowledge of the order, are restrained from trespassing on or attending at the lands at Lodgewood. 

It was also ordered that there would be no interference with or obstruction of the lands, including the blocking of the entrances by the defendant. 

Online Editors

