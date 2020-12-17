High Court rules on game shooting during Level 5 Covid restrictions 

A High Court challenge aimed at preventing gun club members from being prosecuted for shooting game during the currency of Level 5 Covid19 restrictions has been resolved.

As part of the settlement, the State confirmed before Mr Justice Charles Meenan that any person shooting on their own during the level 5 restrictions for the purpose of exercise, within 5km from their home, is not in breach of the restrictions.

The test action was brought against the Garda Commissioner and the State by John Flannery a farmer of Mill Road, Newtown, Nenagh in Co Tipperary.

In his action Mr Flannery, represented by Mark de Blacam SC, sought various reliefs including a declaration that he is not in breach of the temporary regulations, instructed under the 1947 Health Act to help combat the pandemic, by shooting game in the open countryside within the 5km limit during the current of the level 5 restrictions.

The case came before the court last November, when the level 5 restrictions were in place, and was adjourned to allow out of court discussions between the parties aimed at resolving the matter.

While the level 5 restrictions were eased earlier this month, the court heard that the defendants’ statement to the court provided clarity should similar restrictions be reimposed in the future.

The judge welcomed the settlement.

