High court overturns permission for 165ac solar farm

Stock image: PA
Stock image: PA

Tim Healy

The High Court has overturned a decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant planning permission for an electricity generating solar farm.

In judicial review proceedings, environmental activist Peter Sweetman sought orders against both the board and the State aimed at quashing the November 2018 decision giving the go-ahead for the solar farm on a 67.8 hectare site at Fiddane, Ballyhea, Co Cork.

The board  opposed the application and had argued that the its decision remain undisturbed by the court.

The board granted permission after Mr Sweetman, appealed a decision by Cork County Council to grant  permission for the development.

The developer of the proposed solar farm, IGP Solar 8 Ltd, was a notice party to the proceedings.

On Friday Mr Justice Denis McDonald found that that the board did not carry out a proper screening exercise for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in relation to the proposed development.

This failure by the board, the Judge said, rendered its decision to grant permission invalid.

Other arguments advanced on behalf of Mr Sweetman including that the proposed solar farm required to be assessed under the European Environmental Impact Assessment Directive were dismissed after the judge found the arguments had not been properly made out.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The judge also held that the proceedings against the State must also fail on the grounds that  the case against Ireland and the Attorney General was not properly pleaded as is required.

The court, after hearing submissions from the parties, will rule at a later date if the matter can be remitted back to the Board for a fresh consideration.

The judge adjourned the matter to allow the parties consider his decision.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Concerned: Ivor Ferguson

Farming union calls for help as NI incomes plummet by 25%
Geoff Rodgers with kids Emma, Martin, Lucy and wife Lizzie

'Some are hopeful about Brexit... I'm not'
Brexit Day is expected to be greeted by both protests and celebrations (Niall Carson/PA)

Brexit Day expected to see protests and celebrations on island of Ireland
Own voice: Saoirse McHugh clashes with Green Party. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ryan defends Green Dáil hopeful who opposes the carbon tax
Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

IFA grassroots to get a stronger voice on policy
Eamon Corley addresses farmers in Holycross

Beef Plan leaders admit question marks over funds
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney visit the Mart in Fermoy Co. Cork to to set out their agricultural policy. Local farmer Mary Twomey-Casey from Glanworth, Co. Cork meets the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Minister for Agricullture Michael Creed and local candidate Pa O’Driscoll.Photo: Douglas O’Connor.

Fine Gael facing rural revolt at the ballot box


Top Stories

Top of the crops: Hemp has multiple industrial uses, including insulation, clothes, animal bedding and car parts

Red tape holding back the potential of hemp farming
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed (Niall Carson/PA)

Dairy farmers must prioritise calf welfare - Creed
The Field Names of County Louth

Jim O'Brien: Shining light on the place names that give so much insight into...
Newly installed cattle crush system. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Get your cattle-handling facilities fit for purpose
Top-up boost: €33m in new entitlements and top-ups to low-value entitlements have been issued to young farmers over the last five years

Jury's out on young farmers supports
French workers fillet mackerels in a fish processing plant in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 29, 2020. Picture taken January 29, 2020. EU fishermen will lose the automatic right to fish in British waters once Britain leaves the European Union. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The French fishermen who could sink Britain's post-Brexit ambitions
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: The farmer bashers are now going after the food we produce...