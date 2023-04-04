High Court challenge against refusal to grant woman planning permission for new home

The woman claims that she has lived and farmed the area for her entire life and faces the prospect of being made homeless unless she gets permission to build a new farmhouse on her own property. Stock image

A farmer and a mother of two has launched a High Court challenge against An Bord Pleanala's refusal to grant her permission to build a new house near her current family home which she has to sell.

The action has been taken by Eithna Herbert, who rejects the board's contention that permission should not be granted because she has not shown a social or economic need to live in this particular rural part of Co Kildare.

She claims that she has lived and farmed the area for her entire life and the court heard faces the prospect of being made homeless unless she gets permission to build a new farmhouse on her own property.

The court heard that Ms Herbert applied for planning permission to build a single-story dwelling at Lowton, Robertsown, which is outside Naas in Co Kildare, some 300maway from her current residence.

However, her application was turned down by Kildare Co Council in May 2022 on the grounds that her application for a one-off dwelling did not comply with the Kildare Co Develpment plan.

She sought permission for the new house as she has to sell her existing family home, at 'Copper Villa' at Robertstown, Naas for financial and family reasons, which was built in 2001.

'Copper Villa' is located close to her ancestorial home where she was raised with her siblings.

She appealed the Council's decision to An Bord Pleanala which upheld the refusal to grant her permission, for a different reason.

The board said it was refusing permission on the grounds that she did not demonstrate a social or economic need to live in the area.

As a result, she has brought judicial review proceedings against An Bord Pleanala where she seeks various reliefs from the court including an order quashing the board's decision to refuse to grant her planning permission for the proposed new house, and associated works.

She also seeks declarations from the court including that board acted outside of its powers, failed to provide adequate reasons for its decision to refuse to grant planning permission for the property.

She further seeks a declaration that the board's finding that she has not demonstrated an economic or social need to live in the rural area where she sought planning permission is so unreasonable that no reasonable authority could ever have come to it.

Kildare Co Council is a notice party to the proceedings.

Represented by John Kennedy SC, appeal with Rory Kennedy Bl instructed by Breda Cullivan Solicitors Ms Herbert says that the board's finding is flawed and should be set aside.

Counsel said that his client has farmed over 15 hectares of land in the area for many years, and her two children attend school locally.

His client has no other property, and due to her agricultural obligations needs to obtain new housing in the immediate area.

Renting would be difficult because most of the houses in the area are owner-occupied family homes, it is also claimed.

The matter came before Mr Justice Tony O'Connor on Tuesday's vacation sitting of the High Court.

The judge granted Ms Herbert's lawyers permission, on an ex-parte basis, to bring her challenge against the board's decision.

The matter was adjourned to a date in May.