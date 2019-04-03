High Court action over chicken farm emissions

A High Court action has been brought over an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decision to grant an industrial emissions Licence to a chicken rearing plant in Co Limerick.

A High Court action has been brought over an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decision to grant an industrial emissions Licence to a chicken rearing plant in Co Limerick.

Environmental activist Peter Sweetman is challenging the EPA's decision of February 6 last to grant a licence to Michael Noel O'Connor to operate a facility that rears 74,000 broiler chickens at Rathcahill West, Templeglantine, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick.

It is claimed the EPA's decision is flawed and should be set aside.

The EPA failed to consider relevant matters, lacked jurisdiction to make the decision and failed to properly take into account the EU Habitats, Waste Water and Environmental Impact Directives when it decided to award the licence, it is also claimed.

Mr O'Connor is a notice party to the proceedings.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte basis (one side only represented) by Mr Justice Seamus Noonan who returned the matter to June.