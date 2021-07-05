Farming

Group challenges licences for ‘alien’ Sitka spruce trees

Tim Healy

An environmental group has taken a High Court case aimed at quashing a licence for a forestry project in Co Leitrim involving planting 12 hectares with what they call the “alien species” of Sitka spruce.

Save Leitrim Environmental and Biodiversity Group CLG says it is concerned about “the detrimental impact of forestry and the monocultural planting of Sitka spruce on the local communities”.

It claims such projects “completely obliterate" the landscape over a very wide area and “remove entirely the cultural landscape that had evolved over many centuries, if not millennia”.

