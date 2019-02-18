Government help for wind farm jeopardised by farmer - company claims

A company claims Government assistance for a €26m wind farm project is being jeopardised by a farmer's refusal to comply with an agreement he made to permit cabling work to be carried on his land, the Commercial Court heard.

Joseph Henry, who has a small farm near the Mayo/Sligo border, claims however Black Lough Windfarm Ltd is using "bully boy" tactics by taking the case against him in the High Court's commercial division.

On Monday, Mr Justice Robert Haughton admitted Black Lough's case against Mr Henry to the Commercial Court after rejecting opposition to entry by his lawyer.

Black Lough director, Declan Rouse, said in an affidavit planning permission for the wind farm at Tawnamore, Co Sligo, was granted in June 2017.

Part of the permission included an underground connection to an ESB substation at Glencree via lands in Mayo and Sligo.

That route includes 0.3 hectares at Bonniconlon, Mayo, owned by Mr Henry.

Black Lough entered into an agreement with him on June 26, 2017, whereby he granted wayleave for the laying of cables and pipes over his land on payment of €1,000, Mr Rouse said.

A cheque for €1,000 was made over to him which he accepted, Mr Rouse said.