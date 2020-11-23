Farming

Glanbia's €200m cheese plant dealt blow as An Taisce granted leave to seek a judicial review

Tim Healy

An Taisce has taken a legal action against An Bord Pleanála and the State aimed at overturning planning permission for a continental cheese manufacturing plant in Co Kilkenny.

The grounds of challenge include claims the environmental effects of the milk inputs for the cheese plant were not properly taken into account for the purposes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Habitats Directives.

An EIA report submitted by the developer, Kilkenny Cheese Ltd, had noted the dairy herd is expected to increase from 1.4 million to 1.7 million cows by 2025 and that each cow was projected to produce more milk in that time, giving a projected increase of about 1.6 billion litres of milk by 2025, An Taisce says.

